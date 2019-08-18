Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.09 N/A -0.74 0.00 Five9 Inc. 52 13.31 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zuora Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Five9 Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Five9 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zuora Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively Five9 Inc. has an average target price of $59, with potential downside of -7.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zuora Inc. and Five9 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Zuora Inc. had bearish trend while Five9 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.