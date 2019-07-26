Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Since Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 7.00 N/A -1.65 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.12 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zuora Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Zuora Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zuora Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.13, while its potential downside is -20.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.9% and 36.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.