Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 6.75 N/A -1.65 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.51 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zuora Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Castlight Health Inc.’s potential upside is 179.50% and its average target price is $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.9% of Zuora Inc. shares and 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.