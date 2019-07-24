Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 6.79 N/A -1.65 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 62 9.24 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zuora Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Zuora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zuora Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.5, while its potential downside is -18.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.9% and 90% respectively. 4.5% are Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.