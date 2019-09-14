Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

As Application Software businesses, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 18 6.52 N/A -0.74 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zuora Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zuora Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Aurora Mobile Limited which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.