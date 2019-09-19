Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Reaches $15.81 After 5.00% Up Move; Zynex (ZYXI) Sellers Increased By 825.26% Their Shorts

The stock of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 368,940 shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORAThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.78B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $16.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ZUO worth $88.90M more.

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had an increase of 825.26% in short interest. ZYXI’s SI was 439,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 825.26% from 47,500 shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s short sellers to cover ZYXI’s short positions. The SI to Zynex Inc’s float is 2.93%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 34,380 shares traded. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has risen 181.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 181.11% the S&P500.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company has market cap of $276.67 million. The Company’s products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. It has a 33.86 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.

Analysts await Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Zuora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.