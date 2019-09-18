Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Forms $15.42 Double Bottom; Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) SI Increased By 75.56%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) had an increase of 75.56% in short interest. NEOS’s SI was 3.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 75.56% from 1.98M shares previously. With 465,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s short sellers to cover NEOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 4,376 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS)

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) formed double bottom with $14.34 target or 7.00% below today's $15.42 share price. Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 194,293 shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $93.00 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

Analysts await Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Zuora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.