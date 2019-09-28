Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Forms $15.10 Double Bottom; TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (TLTZF) Sellers Decreased By 12.06% Their Shorts

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) formed double bottom with $14.04 target or 7.00% below today’s $15.10 share price. Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 2.18M shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA

TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF) had a decrease of 12.06% in short interest. TLTZF’s SI was 2.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.06% from 3.31M shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 100 days are for TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF)’s short sellers to cover TLTZF’s short positions. It closed at $13.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tele2 AB , a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. The firm offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions.

Analysts await Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Zuora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.