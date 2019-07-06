Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 7.16 N/A -1.65 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 179 22.59 N/A 2.45 83.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zuora Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zuora Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $193.2, while its potential downside is -19.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.9% of Zuora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.