Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Contrasting side by side

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 18 6.84 N/A -0.74 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 70 9.11 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 highlights Zuora Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zuora Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Zuora Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zuora Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s potential upside is 14.96% and its consensus target price is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Zuora Inc. had bearish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.