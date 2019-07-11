Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 7.40 N/A -1.65 0.00 Majesco 8 2.92 N/A 0.18 45.20

Table 1 demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Majesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zuora Inc. and Majesco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Majesco’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Zuora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Majesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zuora Inc. and Majesco has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.9% and 2.3%. Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, Majesco has 82.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Majesco.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.