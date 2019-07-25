Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparing side by side

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 6.93 N/A -1.65 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.96 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zuora Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Instructure Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Zuora Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.9% of Zuora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Instructure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has stronger performance than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.