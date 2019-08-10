Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Comparison side by side

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.43 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cheetah Mobile Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zuora Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.35, while its potential upside is 36.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.