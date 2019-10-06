Zumiez (ZUMZ) Valuation Declined While Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed by $657,800 Its Holding; Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $14.79 Million

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 205,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 103,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 309,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 7.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 260,252 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.3% or 24,537 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp reported 1.44 million shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.57% or 56,140 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 5,250 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc holds 0.77% or 36,812 shares. Cullinan Inc has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 27,035 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hilltop Inc holds 0.43% or 28,142 shares. 1,463 were reported by Capital Advsrs Limited. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.68% stake. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 4,917 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 178,332 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,368 shares to 451,428 shares, valued at $133.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: No Reason To Throw In The Towel – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is AbbVie a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,000 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.