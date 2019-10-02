Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position by $657,800 as Market Value Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 34,736 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 1.26M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 16,990 shares. Sei Invs owns 11,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 69,000 shares. American International Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 111,262 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 6,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,698 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 693 shares. Menta Limited Co invested in 0.23% or 20,691 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 92,463 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Los Angeles Management & Equity owns 13,625 shares.

