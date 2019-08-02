Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Both Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.59 N/A 1.58 15.65 Retail Value Inc. 33 2.65 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zumiez Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zumiez Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Analyst Ratings

Zumiez Inc. and Retail Value Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.48% and an $26.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09%

For the past year Zumiez Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

Zumiez Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Retail Value Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.