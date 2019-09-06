Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL)

Both Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.80 N/A 1.58 15.65 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zumiez Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zumiez Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.01% and an $28.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 are owned by institutional investors. Zumiez Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2%

For the past year Zumiez Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than eBay Inc. NT 56.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zumiez Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.