Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Reaches $33.00 After 9.00% Up Move; Bank Of Hawaii Has 0.93 Sentiment

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.46% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 1.20M shares traded or 183.88% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 MillionThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $849.45M company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $35.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZUMZ worth $76.45M more.

Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 94 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 101 sold and decreased their stakes in Bank Of Hawaii Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 29.55 million shares, down from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of Hawaii Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 89 Increased: 66 New Position: 28.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation for 13,720 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc owns 124,415 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Country Club Trust Company N.A. has 1.28% invested in the company for 137,535 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.97% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 88,230 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.70 million for 15.13 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

The stock increased 2.16% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 111,774 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,600 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 167,532 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp reported 4,200 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 26,800 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 1,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 24,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested in 10,445 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 10,119 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Lc owns 39,169 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 46,120 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 58,419 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $849.45 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Among 4 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc has $3200 highest and $26 lowest target. $28.25’s average target is -14.39% below currents $33 stock price. Zumiez Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird.