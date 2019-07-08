Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Reaches $24.76 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Analysts

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 174,818 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the InternetThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $637.35 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $24.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZUMZ worth $19.12 million less.

Among 5 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Burberry Group PLC had 24 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, January 24. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, January 10. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BRBY in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. Mainfirst upgraded Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) rating on Thursday, July 4. Mainfirst has “Outperform” rating and GBX 2150 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1855.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1964. About 937,162 shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 8.24 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 24.04 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Gotham Asset Limited Co reported 13,061 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 28,427 shares. Kames Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 153,625 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 20,807 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 69,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 238,532 shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,145 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,074 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 170,300 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 41,522 shares.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $637.35 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 32.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.