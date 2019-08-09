Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) Contrasting side by side

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.60 N/A 1.58 15.65 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40

Table 1 highlights Zumiez Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zumiez Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Zumiez Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vitamin Shoppe Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Zumiez Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zumiez Inc. Its rival Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zumiez Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zumiez Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 15.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is $7, which is potential 9.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zumiez Inc. looks more robust than Vitamin Shoppe Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zumiez Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75%

For the past year Zumiez Inc. has 29.21% stronger performance while Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has -6.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Zumiez Inc. beats Vitamin Shoppe Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.