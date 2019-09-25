Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 25 0.79 N/A 1.58 15.65 Ulta Beauty Inc. 329 1.95 N/A 11.51 30.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. Ulta Beauty Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Zumiez Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zumiez Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zumiez Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Ulta Beauty Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Zumiez Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ulta Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 6 4 2.40

Zumiez Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential downside is -1.41%. Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s average target price is $287.64, while its potential upside is 22.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ulta Beauty Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 94.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year Zumiez Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.