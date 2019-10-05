Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Contrasting side by side

Both Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 29 0.96 20.50M 1.58 15.65 Ulta Beauty Inc. 266 2.10 56.34M 11.51 30.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. Ulta Beauty Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Zumiez Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ulta Beauty Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 71,603,213.41% 12.8% 7.9% Ulta Beauty Inc. 21,213,148.09% 37.1% 19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zumiez Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ulta Beauty Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ulta Beauty Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 7 4 2.36

The downside potential is -3.75% for Zumiez Inc. with average price target of $30. Competitively the average price target of Ulta Beauty Inc. is $286.67, which is potential 14.39% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ulta Beauty Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zumiez Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 94.3%. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year Zumiez Inc. was less bullish than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.