Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.80 N/A 1.58 15.65 iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.07 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zumiez Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zumiez Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zumiez Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, iMedia Brands Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zumiez Inc. Its rival iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than iMedia Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zumiez Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zumiez Inc. has a -8.01% downside potential and an average price target of $28.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zumiez Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 25.2%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are iMedia Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47%

For the past year Zumiez Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than iMedia Brands Inc.

Summary

Zumiez Inc. beats iMedia Brands Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.