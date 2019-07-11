Zuckerman Investment Group Upped Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding; Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Shorts Down By 11.93%

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 12,095 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 268,539 shares with $9.89 million value, up from 256,444 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.46M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP

Pain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE) had a decrease of 11.93% in short interest. PTIE’s SI was 1.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.93% from 2.07M shares previously. With 357,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Pain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE)’s short sellers to cover PTIE’s short positions. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 294,256 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PTIE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pain Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTIE); 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in Pain Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY ER®; 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY NDA IS AUGUST 7; 20/03/2018 – DURECT CORP – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER NDA IS AUGUST 7, 2018; 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS PDUFA TARGET FOR REMOXY NDA AUG. 7, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 09/05/2018 – Pain Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 20/03/2018 – Durect: Prescription Drug User Fee Act Target Date for REMOXY ER NDA Is Aug 7

Among 5 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $38 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset accumulated 2,322 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 264,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 29,512 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 32,776 shares in its portfolio. Amer Interest Gru holds 0.02% or 147,141 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Com holds 18,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 520,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 144 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,052 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 3.28M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Management Corporation has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

