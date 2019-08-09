Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Market Valuation Declined; Umb Bank N A Trimmed Its Position in 3M (MMM) as Share Price Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 55,067 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 3.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.86M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 15,078 shares to 67,154 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.85 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Financial Bank N Y invested in 9,354 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Indiana Management Co holds 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,458 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.4% or 13,650 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,329 are held by Summit Strategies. Strategic Serv reported 1,138 shares stake. Foster & Motley Inc invested in 0.37% or 12,302 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riggs Asset Managment Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 160 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,706 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department invested in 8,418 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Leavell Inv stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Research accumulated 0.18% or 2.70M shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.