Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $10.20 Million; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Position Maintained by Vantage Investment Partners Llc

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 1.61M shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 456,614 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 1.42M shares to 84,088 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,914 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 8,483 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Everett Harris Comm Ca holds 0.46% or 211,201 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 426 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 48,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Management Limited Liability reported 30,902 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 983,599 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Company invested in 0% or 51 shares. 248,725 are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Destination Wealth reported 437 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moody Bancorporation Division reported 68,170 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 2,705 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 173,006 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.17% or 342,976 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 2,531 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.17 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.