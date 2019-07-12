Zuckerman Investment Group Stake in Schein Henry (HSIC) Lifted as Stock Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Position by $789,570

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 1.40M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.29M for 17.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

