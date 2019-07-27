Zuckerman Investment Group Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered by $10.20 Million; Umh Properties (UMH) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 77,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 139,816 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 29.47 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $210,997 activity. 784 shares were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I, worth $9,996. On Monday, July 15 the insider QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR bought $996.