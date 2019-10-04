Zuckerman Investment Group Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Peoples Financial Services Increases Holding in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 2.78M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 2,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 113,384 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.48M, down from 115,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.86. About 899,901 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 240,998 shares to 627,280 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 87,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 19.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ltd Llc reported 34 shares. Clearbridge Investments, New York-based fund reported 3.61M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Richmond Hill Inv LP has invested 7.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Liability Company has 129,585 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% or 680,397 shares. Hilton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 543 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 211 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 44,000 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 234,186 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 61,218 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 287 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 38 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 3,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

