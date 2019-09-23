Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Its Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake Increased by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2416.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 234,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 243,839 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 9,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 1.08 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20 million, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.02 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New Com by 60,736 shares to 422,038 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 45,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,021 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 40,037 shares to 150,246 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 277,624 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 500 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability reported 186 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 200,192 shares stake. 33,600 were reported by New England Research And Management Inc. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Perkins Coie Tru has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 275 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 11.11M shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 99,001 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 10,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

