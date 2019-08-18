Zuckerman Investment Group Position in Scholastic (SCHL) Upped by $487,344; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Profund Advisors Has Upped Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 60,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 130,990 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 6,863 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Incorporated Ne holds 0.13% or 4,490 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 449,498 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communication reported 557,055 shares. 177,091 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Management. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Horan Cap Limited Liability reported 1.47% stake. Sit Invest Associates has 0.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.18% or 217,012 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP has 609,552 shares. Tradewinds Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Holderness stated it has 10,503 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fundx Invest Gp Limited Co invested in 0.52% or 19,000 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,531 shares to 19,568 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,193 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 18,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 66,832 shares stake. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 18,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 173,250 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,366 shares. 45,644 are held by Millennium Mgmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). State Street holds 845,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 54,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 258,030 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 83,549 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 7,145 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) or 187,277 shares.