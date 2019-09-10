Zuckerman Investment Group Maintains Holding in Stericycle (SRCL); 13D Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 257,943 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 975,570 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares to 177,874 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.47 million for 80.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

