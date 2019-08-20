Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Stericycle (SRCL) Position by $2.13 Million; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Stake in Humana (HUM) by $7.29 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 192,624 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 27,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 71,029 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 98,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.73. About 350,156 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc; 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mngmt Company Incorporated holds 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 3,494 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has invested 0.46% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Highlander Management owns 18,175 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 61,222 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Star Invest stated it has 1,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 880,785 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc holds 9,716 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc owns 0.76% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 55,942 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). First Republic Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 47,760 shares. American Grp Inc reported 0.04% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company stated it has 0.71% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Arcadia Mgmt Mi accumulated 227 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,005 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 25,824 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 120 shares. Products Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 110,101 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 150 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 26 shares. Glenview Cap Limited Company reported 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,826 shares. State Street holds 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 6.17 million shares. Creative Planning owns 6,196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 175 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.16% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. 8,000 are owned by Psagot House Ltd. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10,414 shares to 48,466 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 154,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

