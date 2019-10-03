Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake by $1.75 Million as Valuation Declined; Lodge Hill Capital Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $1.89 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1719.59. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company's stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20M, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.04M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,470 shares to 83,046 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 106,000 shares to 322,000 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,008 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.