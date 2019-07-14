Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position by $435,420 as Valuation Declined; As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Shares Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Holding by $400,000

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 1.73M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 4.45 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 106,971 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 15,635 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,971 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Icm Asset Incorporated Wa, Washington-based fund reported 36,650 shares. Legal General Public Ltd holds 129,003 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 4,835 shares. 2 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 51,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 52,965 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 259,796 shares. Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 556,121 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 13,417 shares.