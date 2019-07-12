Zuckerman Investment Group Increases Position in Schein Henry (HSIC); Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Share Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut by $8.96 Million Its Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 169,100 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 1.28M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $905.79M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 32,934 shares to 15.35 million shares, valued at $715.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,819 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 265,730 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 140,231 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Boston Partners invested in 0.13% or 1.66 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 26,693 are held by Strs Ohio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 66,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 0.06% or 7,181 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 33,714 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited owns 6,148 shares. Parametric Llc stated it has 669,085 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 19,880 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 19,412 shares in its portfolio.