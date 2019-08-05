Zuckerman Investment Group Increases Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); Chickasaw Capital Management Boosted Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $94.77 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 2.07M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 22.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94 million, up from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 2.22M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bamco New York owns 367,960 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 88 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 2,322 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 63,739 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 357,900 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cibc World Inc reported 16,815 shares stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 39,100 shares. Zuckerman Investment Lc reported 2.34% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Mai Mgmt has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,584 shares. 7,263 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Corporation. Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).