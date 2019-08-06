Zuckerman Investment Group Holds Position in Schein Henry (HSIC); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed by $952,965 Its Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 2.17M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 21.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 2,069 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.2% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 74,800 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 170,962 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 669,085 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 240 were accumulated by Enterprise Financial. Endurant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 10,503 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 66,558 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, HSIC – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, Driven by Uber Health – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Henry Schein Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Limited Liability holds 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,515 shares. Barnett owns 823 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Condor Mgmt reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Advsr holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,922 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 3.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 364,093 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs stated it has 15,107 shares. 43,644 are held by Dean Inv Llc. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.23% or 122,547 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 1.75M shares. France-based Comgest Global Invsts Sas has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Personal Cap Advsr holds 528,558 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.45M shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 1,905 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.99% or 22,372 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).