Zuckerman Investment Group Has Upped Position in Scholastic (SCHL); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Its Position by $4.06 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 34,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 295,401 shares traded or 88.34% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,156 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

