Zuckerman Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $10.20 Million; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Price Rose, Avalon Advisors Boosted Stake by $45.13 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 183,762 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4639.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 635,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 649,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.21 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 133,320 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 7,045 shares. British Columbia Investment Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 45,172 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 93,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 32,632 shares. Montag A Assoc holds 32,700 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability reported 70,734 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,662 shares. Horrell owns 31,167 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 26,451 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Morgan Stanley has 526,122 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 312,947 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 11,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.45 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service invested in 41,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tompkins accumulated 2,700 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 568 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 105,445 shares. 15,901 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 439,802 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ima Wealth reported 449 shares. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,291 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.31% or 386,963 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 6,860 shares. Lourd Cap Lc reported 3,133 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 985,179 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 9,812 shares.