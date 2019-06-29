Zuckerman Investment Group Has Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $10.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $800,000 as Stock Price Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 6.88M shares traded or 85.38% up from the average. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 48.26% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 17/05/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, BOARD OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO ELEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Loss $39.3M; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 51 Days

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.88 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,635 shares. Stephens Ar holds 2,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 17.96 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.35M shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.09% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 45,031 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 205 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 97,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.32M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 58,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.67% or 110,103 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 6,107 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 29.83 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

