Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Holding By $446,400; Shorts at PROXIMUS SA DE DROIT PUB ORDINARY SHARES (BGAOF) Raised By 4.13%

PROXIMUS SA DE DROIT PUB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) had an increase of 4.13% in short interest. BGAOF’s SI was 1.19 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.13% from 1.15 million shares previously. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 1,443 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc analyzed 37,200 shares as Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)'s stock rose 3.09%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 748,269 shares with $9.03 million value, down from 785,469 last quarter. Safeguard Scientifics Inc now has $224.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 192,099 shares traded or 154.15% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunications company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network ICT services in Belgium and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. It operates through Consumer Business Unit , Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale unit (WU), International Carrier Services (ICS), Technology Unit (TEC), and Staff and Support (S&S). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s CBU segment sells voice services and products, and Internet and television services on fixed and mobile networks to residential clients and small offices, as well as offers ICT services primarily in the Belgium market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SFE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.46% less from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp stated it has 103,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 748,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,275 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com reported 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Vanguard Grp owns 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 27,000 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 3,008 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 1.22M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 22,833 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Moreover, Pnc Service Group has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 144 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 722,725 shares.

