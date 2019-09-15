Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lifted Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $1.75 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While North American Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $447,951

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20M, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 189,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, down from 195,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,309 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,170 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,455 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 9,754 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co owns 69,206 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 311,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 293,022 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.77M shares. Da Davidson And reported 41,125 shares stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 77,543 shares. Paloma Management Co accumulated 118,424 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 48,851 shares to 268,616 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares to 275,593 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 186,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,706 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.