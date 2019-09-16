Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lifted Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; Wetherby Asset Management Increases Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, up from 13,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.30M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 79.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 165,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 373,353 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89 million, up from 207,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 791,797 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares to 254,100 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,789 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney owns 5,297 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc reported 14,760 shares. Beck Cap Lc holds 1.69% or 10,861 shares in its portfolio. 2,278 were reported by Brave Asset Incorporated. Ftb Advisors has 2,376 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 5,752 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability reported 61,034 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 1,253 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt Com holds 17,002 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Ulysses Management Limited Liability Corporation. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs holds 100,682 shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. 16,126 are owned by Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,845 shares. Btim accumulated 7,514 shares. Planning accumulated 0.84% or 9,701 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings.