Zuckerman Investment Group Has Increased Position in Pentair Plc (PNR) by $6.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Valuation Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 235.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 124,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 176,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 52,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 187,583 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 79.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 165,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 373,353 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89 million, up from 207,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 522,235 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,841 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 36,440 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management invested in 3,308 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meyer Handelman invested in 46,851 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 559,531 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 55,537 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 1.02M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 41,537 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 0% or 20,546 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 61,665 shares.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 37,200 shares to 748,269 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 11,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,789 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 122,300 shares to 9.69M shares, valued at $409.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 122,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,415 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.35% or 98,500 shares. Bartlett & Llc has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Paragon Management Limited reported 11,276 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 806,167 shares. Charles Schwab reported 680,292 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 32,297 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 81,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 12,879 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 18,908 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 29,978 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).