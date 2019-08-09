Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $10.20 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by $784,224

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 144,954 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 66,933 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.47 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management LP owns 467,600 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,971 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Arizona State Retirement Systems. 37,009 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares.