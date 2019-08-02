Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $10.20 Million; Stock Price Declined; Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Wisdomtree Investments (Call) (WETF) Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 595,991 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) (WETF) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 493,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 144,806 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 06/03/2018 – REG-WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – Pictet Adds WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Below 200D-MA; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments 1Q Rev $59.6M; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

