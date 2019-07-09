Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $10.20 Million as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Maintained by Cadinha & Co Llc

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 751.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 122,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 86,800 shares. 63.11 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Co. Horizon Investments Limited Co accumulated 70,095 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Company has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 32,960 shares stake. Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,555 shares. Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 3.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Republic reported 1.65M shares. Stevens First Principles, California-based fund reported 1,348 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,719 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davenport & Company accumulated 0.75% or 1.02 million shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 797 shares. Martin Communications Tn invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Garnet Equity Capital accumulated 40,000 shares. Nomura Holding invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bartlett Ltd Liability Com reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 24,110 shares. Riverhead Cap Management holds 0.02% or 5,155 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 198,444 shares. 2,615 are owned by Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 143 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). River Road Asset Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Com invested in 1,480 shares. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated holds 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 49,235 shares.

