Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $10.20 Million; Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) as Share Price Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 8,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 456,293 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.66M, down from 464,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 141,973 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 1.14 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7,888 shares to 105,707 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,763 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.05M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ironsides Asset Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,635 shares. Pointstate Lp invested in 1.18M shares. 4,789 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Archon Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 58,000 shares. Hilltop Hldgs reported 5,484 shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 25,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 16,339 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 3,662 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 31,170 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Capital Lp owns 4,495 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 42,994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 34,800 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.