Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $10.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased Its Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 964,033 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 3.18M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,036 shares to 21,171 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,171 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,997 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 47,482 shares. Stearns Svcs Gp reported 27,931 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.43M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Lc reported 542 shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,909 were accumulated by Btim. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,000 shares. First In invested in 2,241 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Management Ltd invested in 1.2% or 123,484 shares. Leisure Mgmt stated it has 0.91% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Merchants Corporation invested in 57,957 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.04 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 11,325 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 1.18 million shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 24.13 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,010 shares stake. Franklin stated it has 280,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Akre Management Lc reported 5.09 million shares or 5.64% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 317,557 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 2,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,035 were accumulated by Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.08 million shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,935 are held by Da Davidson.